GCSO along with HSI serve high-risk warrant at Memory Lane 031826

On Wednesday February 18, 2026 the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security (HSI - Homeland Security Investigations) served a high-risk search warrant on Memory Lane in Silver City, which was cause for public concern due to the amount of law enforcement officers present utilizing tactical equipment.

The investigation of the subject who was taken safely into custody (and without incident) required this amount and type of resources due to the nature of the crime(s) being investigated and background information that was discovered about the subject. Such resources were put in place to ensure the safety of the public, the safety of the subject of the investigation, and law enforcement officers as well.

Though what was witnessed by the public appeared to be of concern, the utilization of all available resources can help ensure that a peaceful resolution is possible when action is taken. Due to the coordination of the Grant County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with HSI, the subject was safely taken into custody for further investigation. All involved parties and the public were made safe because law enforcement utilized the resources available to them for such an outcome.

"I know that these actions seem extreme, but I sincerely ask the public to recognize when law enforcement encounters situations, which can be very dangerous, all possible resources available will be utilized to ensure public safety," Sheriff Raul D. Villanueva said.



It is the goal of the Grant County Sheriff's Office to be transparent, gain, and maintain public trust.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.