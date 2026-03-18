The Gila National Forest is planning to enact Stage 1 Restrictions on March 23. The decision was made based on several factors including; long term severe drought in the Gila region, increased tree mortality across the forest due to drought and insects and forecasted weather patterns which indicate higher temperatures and drier conditions for March through June.
Stage 1 Restrictions limit public campfires to designated campgrounds with adequate fire rings to limit potential for human caused wildfires. Several large fires in the Gila National Forest have been caused by humans including the Black Fire of 2022 which burned over 300,000 acres.
There is a high likelihood the forest will be moving into Stage 2, which limits industrial use and all campfires, at some point in April if fuels and weather conditions continue to worsen. Grant County and Sierra County are planning to follow suit and institute burn bans the week of March 23 as well and Catron County is already in a burn ban. All commissioners have been notified and are in support.
From Scot Fuller
Grant County Emergency Manager