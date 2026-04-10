GNF presents recovery project to Grant County Commissioners 040926

Gila National Forest Silver City Ranger District Ranger Elizabeth Toney provided a presentation on the Black Forest Recovery Project at the Grant County Commission meeting on April 9, 2026.

In June and August 2025, the Gila and its partners hosted public meetings to provide early public involvement opportunities in the development of an Environmental Assessment(EA) covering many of the proposed restoration activities identified in the 2024 Watershed Restoration Action Plan (WRAP).

Beginning April 6, 2026, a 30-day public comment period signals initiation of the Black Fire Recovery EA. Comments will be most useful if submitted by May 6, 2026.

Please find below two links and the presentation given to the commission:

The first link below goes to the forest web page related to the overall process, with past meeting materials, the WRAP, and other work submitted to the USFS in the development of the EA. The second link below goes to the project webpage for the EA project (which you can also get to from the first link).

Also attached is the presentation to the commissioners.

https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/natural-resources/forest-health/black-fire-recovery

https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/projects/68977