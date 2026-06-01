Hummingbird Fire closure rescinded

Hummingbird Fire closure rescinded

All trails in Hummingbird Fire area now open to the public

(Silver City, NM, June 1, 2026) — The Gila National Forest has lifted the closure order in place for the Hummingbird Fire near Willow Creek. Fire suppression actions have reduced threat to public safety in the area. Trails previously closed under the order are now open, including Whitewater Baldy Trail #172.

Please be alert and use caution when traveling through recent fire perimeters. Visitors entering recently burned areas may encounter hot stump holes; rolling rocks, logs, and other debris; and fire-weakened trees that may fall without warning.

The Gila National Forest is currently in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Enjoy your public lands, but know and follow the fire restrictions in effect for the area you are in.

Stay informed about wildfire activity through the forest's website and Facebook page, InciWeb, or New Mexico Fire Information.

About the Forest Service: The Forest Service has, for more than 100 years, brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology — and rooted in communities — the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners and maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.