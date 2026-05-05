Hummingbird Fire continues to smolder in the Gila Wilderness Update 050526

Hummingbird Fire continues to smolder in the Gila Wilderness

Map and smoke outlook at bottom of article

Acres: 5,650

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 207

Containment: 35%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Yesterday firefighters were able to complete back hauling equipment used to protect Willow Creek Subdivision. Heavy equipment supported fire crews on Bursum and Bearwallow Road, mulching debris from prep work on the indirect contingency lines. Containment increased yesterday on portions of the Hummingbird fire. The southeast perimeter where the fire crossed Iron Creek, below Iron Mesa continues to hold. However, pockets of dead and down fuels and snags in the Gila Wilderness continue to burn.

The Hummingbird fire may be a long duration event. The southern and southwestern areas of the fire perimeter have no containment. Numerous hazards are present for firefighters across the fire area. These hazards include steep rugged terrain, heavy dead and down fuels, overhead snag hazards, and ground evacuation times of 3-6 hours depending on the area of the fire. Incident personnel remain focused on the values at risk, firefighter and public safety, private inholdings, grazing allotments, natural and cultural resources.

Evacuations: Level 2 "SET" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Todays weather is forecasted to bring temps around 50-54 degrees, relative humidities 40-45 %. Southwest winds 8-11 MPH in the morning, becoming 15-20 with gusts of 24-28 MPH in the afternoon and 35% chance of precipitation with only 10% chance by afternoon.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.

For a comprehensive Smoke Outlook visit: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/176bd0bb

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest