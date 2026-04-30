Hummingbird Fire grows to over 4,000 acres- 043026

Hummingbird Fire grows to over 4,000 acres

Map and Smoke Outlook at bottom of article

Acres: 4,364

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 244

Containment: 0 %

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

The Hummingbird fire burned active today in the Gila Wilderness and grew to the east on Iron Mesa and in Iron Creek moving through dense snag patches and heavy accumulations of dead and down fuels. Yesterday engine crews assigned to structure protection in the Willow Creek Subdivision worked to strengthen containment lines, using hose lays to mop up spot fires. Firefighters on the western perimeter continued with indirect line construction and conducted firing operations, keeping the fire above Willow Creek. Aircraft supported crews with aerial reconnaissance using infrared (IR) technology.

Today firefighters in Willow Creek Subdivision will continue with mop up operations along containment lines to protect critical values. Crews will be working on the western perimeter to secure firing operations that occurred overnight. Resources working on the northeast perimeter plan to complete indirect line construction on Forest System Trails that were put in place during the 2024 Ridge Fire.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire

For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Todays weather is forecasted to bring temps around 59 degrees, relative humidity at 18 % and southwest winds 11 MPH with gusts of 22 MPH.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/176bd0bb

For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect.

For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest