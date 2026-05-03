Hummingbird Fire receives precipitation from afternoon thunderstorms 050326

Hummingbird Fire receives precipitation from afternoon thunderstorms

Acres: 5,650

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 230

Containment: 17%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Containment increased on the Hummingbird Fire yesterday as firefighters were able to secure holding features along the Willow Creek Trail (151). Isolated thunderstorms moved over the fire area yesterday bringing measurable amounts of precipitation. Fire activity moderated slowing fire growth in the Gila Wilderness; however, pockets of heat remain throughout the Hummingbird Fire footprint. Fire crews made progress prepping indirect contingency lines along the Bursum and Bearwallow Road clearing brush and felling hazard trees.

Today resources will work on back hauling excess structure protection equipment used to protect Willow Creek Subdivision. Prep work along Bursum and Bearwallow Road will continue, extending an indirect contingency line should future fire activity warrant, to protect critical values.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Todays weather is forecasted to bring temps around 60 degrees, relative humidity at 33-37 % wind starting out in the morning with be 2-5 MPH out of the southeast, switching to southwest winds 12 MPH with gusts of 15-20 MPH. A 15 % chance of afternoon thunderstorms are forecasted for the area today.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.

For a comprehensive Smoke Outlook visit: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/176bd0bb

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest