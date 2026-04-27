Hummingbird Fire Update 042716

Another day of Red Flag conditions grounds aircraft on Hummingbird Fire

Map Below

Acres: 2673

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 197

Containment: 0 %

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

The Hummingbird Fire saw additional growth in the Gila Wilderness moving northeast across Iron Creek Mesa and west into Iron Creek. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH were a major safety concern throughout the day. Air tankers and helicopters were unable to support ground crews yesterday due to high winds and unsafe aerial firefighting conditions. Firefighters on the ground continued to secure spot fires from the previous shift using a combination of direct and indirect handline protecting critical values. Crews scouted additional indirect handlines to keep fire on Iron Creek Mesa in the 2024 Ridge Fire footprint. In the Willow Creek Subdivision fire crews cleared debris and completed setting up structure protection equipment in the community.

Today, as Red Flag conditions subside, firefighters will assess firing opportunities to complete the indirect handline above Willow Creek. Structure protection resources will remain in Willow Creek Subdivision with overnight staffing.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for Hummingbird Fire.

for closure order and map visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/forest-closure-hummingbird-fire

Weather: Winds are forecasted to be lighter over the fire today at 14 MPH with gusts up to 24 MPH along ridge tops. However, dry conditions with low relative humidities dipping down to 14%.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Valley, Gila Cliff, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.

For more information visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect

For more information visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest