Hummingbird Fire update 042826

Lighter winds allow aircraft to support Firefighters

Acres: 3,264

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 204

Containment: 0 %

Cause: Lightning

Map Below

Summary:

Overnight firefighters conducted defensive firing operations along the western perimeter in the Gila Wilderness to establish containment lines and keep the fire away from Willow Creek Subdivision. Fire crews worked through the night protecting critical values by putting in hose lays securing spot fires and patrolling the values in Willow Creek. Winds that grounded aircraft on Sunday subsided yesterday, allowing aircraft to support firefighters on the ground with retardant and water drops. The Hummingbird Fire actively moved to the northeast where crews worked to slow its spread, by using handline from previous fires and forest trail systems.

Today, firefighters will identify and initiate firing operations along the western perimeter to continue to protect the Willow Creek Subdivision. Crews working on the northeast holding features plan to secure and strengthen containment lines. Additional resources have arrived to support overnight structure protection in Willow Creek Subdivision.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/forest-closure-hummingbird-fire

Weather: Another day of dry conditions with relative humidities ranging from 7-11 %. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 MPH with gusts of 25 MPH.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City. For real-time smoke conditions, visit:https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest