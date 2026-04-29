Hummingbird Fire Update 042926

April 29, 2026

Breezy and Dry Conditions forecasted for Hummingbird Fire

Acres: 3,882

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 208

Containment: 0 %

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

The Hummingbird fire remained active overnight after a day of breezy and dry conditions. Additional growth was seen across the fire in Iron Creek and above the south fork of Willow Creek. Firefighters in Willow Creek Subdivision stayed vigilant overnight providing structure protection and secured spot fires that occurred during day shift. Along the western perimeter crews extended indirect containment lines and initiated defensive firing operations above Willow Creek. Aircraft supported crews working on the northeast perimeter as they continued to construct direct fire lines and secured lines from previous days operations.

Today firefighters on the western perimeter plan to continue with indirect line construction and defensive firing operations as needed. Resources assigned to structure protection will remain in Willow Creek Subdivision overnight to protect critical values in. Crews will be working on the northeast perimeter utilizing Forest System Trails and holding features that were put in place during the 2024 Ridge Fire.

Evacuations: Level 3 "GO" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Poor overnight humidity recoveries set up another day of dry conditions. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 MPH with gusts of 25 MPH and relative humidities dipping to 9 %.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City. For real-time smoke conditions, visit:https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest