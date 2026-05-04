Hummingbird Fire Update 050426

Willow Creek Subdivision downgrades to Level 2 "SET" evac status

Acres: 5,650

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 219

Containment: 21%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Yesterday evening at 6:00 PM coordination with fire officials, Catron County Sheriff's Office and Catron County Emergency Management downgraded the community of Willow Creek Subdivision to a Level 2 "SET" evacuation status. Resources back hauled excess fire hose, pumps, portable water tanks, and sprinkler kits used for structure protection. The Hummingbird Fire saw additional containment along the eastern perimeter in Iron Creek. During an aerial reconnaissance flight, a new lightning caused fire was detected where resources from the Hummingbird Fire responded and contained the fire to a single tree with minimal ground fire.

Today Firefighters assigned to the Hummingbird Fire will continue to be available for any new Initial Attack fires. Crews on Bursum and Bearwallow Roads will continue with prep work, extending an indirect contingency line should future fire activity warrant, to protect critical values.

Evacuations: Level 2 "SET" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Todays weather is forecasted to bring temps around 60 degrees, relative humidities 23-25 % and southwest winds 2-5 MPH in the morning becoming 15-20 with gusts of 25-30 MPH in the afternoon.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.

For a comprehensive Smoke Outlook visit: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/176bd0bb

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest