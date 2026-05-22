Hummingbird Fire Update 052226

Fire area closure shrinks ahead of Memorial Day Weekend



Silver City, NM, May 22, 2026 — As a result of successful firefighting actions, containment on the Hummingbird Fire has increased to 87%. The fire is mapped at 5,716 acres with no additional growth reported. The size of the fire has been reduced by four acres due to more accurate mapping. The Hummingbird fire is located 15 miles east of Glenwood, NM in the Gila Wilderness.

Fire behavior has significantly moderated over the past several days. However, light smoke may be visible. Green-up is occurring across much of the fire area. Fire personnel continue to conduct ground reconnaissance in targeted sectors across the southeastern and southwestern portions of the fire area where very minimal heat remains. Aerial reconnaissance missions will also be conducted, aiding in locating areas of heat and checking existing containment lines. Hazards to firefighters working in the area include steep and rugged terrain, high density of trees that have fallen, and snags (standing dead trees). Ground evacuation times are six hours.

Warmer temperatures and dry conditions are forecast through the weekend with a slight chance of moisture early next week.

For public health and safety, an area closure for the Hummingbird Fire is in effect. The closure area has been reduced. Please visit the Gila National Forest Website for changes to the closure. The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire area has been removed. All evacuation statuses have been lifted. Stage I Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Gila National Forest. For more information, please visit the links listed below.

· Gila National Forest | Hummingbird Fire Forest Closure and Updates | Forest Service

· Gila National Forest | Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Begin March 23, 2026 | Forest Service

· Gila National Forest Facebook Page

About the Forest Service: The Forest Service has, for more than 100 years, brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology — and rooted in communities — the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.