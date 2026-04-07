Jaime D. Rodriguez sentenced for Second-Degree Murder of Ruben Morales

Jaime D. Rodriguez

April 7, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Jaime D. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to 38 years for the murder of Ruben Morales

Judge Jarod K. Hofacket found that all offenses qualified as Serious Violent Offenses meaning that Rodriguez will serve 85% of the 38-year sentence imposed by the court. Rodriguez was awarded 952 days of presentence confinement credit, equivalent to approximately 2.7 years.

In January 2026, a Grant County jury found Rodriguez guilty of Second-Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence (third-degree felony), Child Abuse (third-degree felony), and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (fourth-degree felonies). A 5-year firearm enhancement was imposed on the 2nd Degree Murder count and the Child Abuse counts. A 3-year firearm enhancement was imposed on one of the Aggravated Assault Counts. A 1-year Habitual Enhancement was imposed on each of the 7 counts.

This case was prosecuted by District Attorney Norman Wheeler and Chief Deputy District Attorney Joseph Silva. The Honorable District Court Judge Jarod K. Hofacket presided over the Sentencing.

On August 27, 2023, Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Hutchinson Street and Piñon Street in Santa Clara, New Mexico. The investigation revealed that the incident began when Jaime Rodriguez confronted three children riding UTVs, yelling at them for kicking up dust. During the confrontation, Rodriguez drove his jeep toward the children, nearly striking them. The children fled to their grandparents' home.

Arnulfo Morales became aware that Rodriguez had initiated the confrontation and had nearly struck the children with his vehicle. Arnulfo located the Jeep driven by Rodriguez, and a verbal altercation ensued. During the confrontation, Rodriguez stated that he intended to retrieve a firearm and subsequently returned with a shotgun, which he used to confront Arnulfo.

Arnulfo then left the area and observed his brother, Ruben Morales, driving northbound. Arnulfo followed Ruben and saw him stop at a nearby stop sign. Moments later, Arnulfo heard gunshots and witnessed Rodriguez brandishing a firearm and shooting Ruben multiple times while he remained seated in the driver's seat of his vehicle. At the time of the shooting, Ruben's 10-year-old son was seated in the back seat and witnessed his father being shot. Rodriguez then fled the scene in the yellow Jeep and disposed of the firearm. Emergency medical personnel responded; however, the victim died from his injuries.

The State would like to thank the Law enforcement officers for their diligent work, Judge Hofacket for his consideration, and the jury for its attention and deliberation.