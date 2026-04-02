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April 4, 2026 - Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that John Jarrott, 40, was sentenced for attempting to strangle and beat Inmate Aaron Contreras. A Lordsburg jury found Jarrott guilty of Aggravated Assault of an Inmate, a fourth-degree felony. Jarrott was sentenced to nine years and six months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections. Judge Hofacket determined the offense did not qualify as a Serious Violent Offense, but that Jarrott was considered by the court a habitual offender. Hofacket ruled that Jarrott would receive 225 days of confinement credit and was sentenced to 8 years and 3 months. Because this was considered by law a nonviolent offense, it qualifies under the New Mexico's statue EMDA (Earned Meritorious Deduction) for good behavior, which allows an inmate to reduce his sentence. Jarrott can earn "good time" that will potentially reduce his sentence to 4 years, 1 month, and 14 days.
This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Hector Bejarano and District Attorney Norman Wheeler. At the time of this offense, Jarrott was already incarcerated for a probation violation related to prior cases involving aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, child abuse, and other charges.
The conviction is the result of an incident that occurred on July 24, 2023, when Lordsburg police responded to a report of an altercation between inmates at the Hidalgo County Detention Center. The victim reported that Jarrott approached him from behind and wrapped a string around his neck, attempting to strangle him. The victim fought back and was bitten by Jarrott before fleeing to another section of the pod. Jarrott then assaulted the victim with a broom handle, striking his head and shoulders. The victim sustained a severe head laceration that required multiple stitches.