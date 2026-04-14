April 14, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 35-year-old Kel Justin Avena is being held without bond after being charged with Murder in the First Degree-Attempt, Aggravated Battery Upon a Healthcare Worker (3rd Degree Felony), Two counts Tampering with Evidence (4th Degree Felony).
Chief Deputy District Attorney Joseph Silva represented the State during the hearing. The presiding judge was the Honorable Judge Tom F. Stewart of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge Stewart granted the State’s Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that Avena poses a danger to both the victims and the community.
“My office fully supports the EMS personnel, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Good Samaritan for their quick and decisive actions that brought the victim to safety and ensured life-saving care. We stand with our law enforcement officers and health care providers and thank them for the work they do every day.” – DA Norman Wheeler