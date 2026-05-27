By Roger Lanse

According to Silver City Fire Department personnel, at roughly 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. 2026, Grant County fire suppression crews are engaged in fighting a large residential structure blaze with heavy smoke, on Emerald Drive off of Cottage San Road

Agencies involved are SCFD; Pinos Altos, Tyrone, Whiskey Creek, and Fort Bayard volunteer fire departments; and New Mexico State Police.

At this time, the house reportedly was so engulfed it seemed ready to collapse.

No injuries have been reported.

[Editor's Note: See Photos at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/home/news-articles/photos-of-fire-in-silver-city-052726 