Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Bayard National Cemetery 052526

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

On a blustery Memorial Day at Fort Bayard national Cemetery on Monday, May 25, 2026, a good crowd gathered to honor the fallen veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. With the theme of Flags for Fallen Heroes, the Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 hosted the event. Marine Corps Veteran Elmo Gomez served as Emcee with the Fort Bayard National Cemetery Director Shane Delaney giving the welcome and opening remarks.

The Grant County Veterans Coalition, made up of members of the various Service organizations presented to colors. Jocelyn Q. Rodriguez sang The National Anthem and Marine Corps Veteran Roger Wright led The Pledge of Allegiance.

The Hi Lo Silvers sang the Salute to the Military and later This Land is Your Land. Jim Dines played Amazing Grace on bagpipes.

State Sen. Gabriel Ramos served as the keynote speaker.

To end the ceremony, a Marine Corps group presented the Rifle Salute followed by an Echo Taps.

Under mostly cloud skies, with the sun peeking out now and then, most of the ceremony went well, and then the heavens opened and the rain poured down, with people gathering under the shelter and others staying drier under umbrellas.

God was shedding tears for the fallen veterans.

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