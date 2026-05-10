Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
On a beautiful blue-sly day, May 7, 2026, the National Day of Prayer took place Silver City at Gough Park. Coordinator of the event, Susan Bryant was unable to attend, so Cross Point Church Pastor Tim Heyer welcomed about 60 -70 people to the park.
The Marine Corps League Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1328 color guard posted the colors. Pastor Earseye Ross led those gathered in the "Lord's Prayer," and Heyer led the Pledge of Allegiance. The colors were retired.
Tamara Perry on guitar and Debbie Anderson led the singing of "God Bless America" and "How Great Thou Art."
Attendees were invited to in groups to pray together after each topic of prayer was introduced.
Harvest Church Pastor Judah Mondello introduced the Church prayer topic .
Next came Family, introduced by Arise Church Pastor Cody Landers.Oak Center Church's Jessica Buchard introduced the Education topic.
Brewer Hill Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Waldo Winborn introduced Business and Workplace.
Marine Corps League Chaplain Robert Lopez gave the introduction for Military and First Responders.
Bible Baptist Church Daniel Moser presented the Arts, Entertainment and Media prayer topic.
Last, U.S. Navy veteran Diane LeBlanc introduced the Government and Nations prayer topic.
Calvary Chapel Pastor Joseph Gros gave the closing prayer followed by Perry and Anderson leading the group in the closing hymn,"Amazing Grace."
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