Hummingbird Fire Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Challenge Firefighters 042526

Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Challenge Firefighters April 25, 2026

Acres: 221

Start Date: 04/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 165

Containment: 0 %

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Fire activity increased with active wind driven runs and short-range spotting up to a half mile on the Hummingbird fire yesterday. The fire remains in steep, rocky, and rugged terrain of the Gila Wilderness. The fire spread to the Northeast through snag patches and dense fuels left behind from the 2012 Whitewater Baldy Fire. The Willow Creek Subdivision was placed in a SET evacuation status, coordinated by fire officials and Catron County Sherrif's Office. Fire crews continued with structure protection work in Willow Creek and around Bear Wallow Lookout Tower. Crews were able to finish constructing holding features in Willow Creek in preparation for indirect fire suppression.

Evacuations: https://www.facebook.com/CatronOEM

Weather: Red Flag Warnings are forecasted over the fire area through Sunday, dry and windy conditions with winds 10-20 MPH on Saturday and 15-25 MPH on Sunday, with potential gust of 35-45 MPH.

Safety: Hikers traveling on the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) are being asked to travel through Aeroplane Mesa and not proceed to the West. A Forest Closure Order is issued for the Hummingbird Fire on the Gila National Forest.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple areas including Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, and Silver City. For real-time smoke conditions, visit:https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions forest visitors are restricted from the following: 1.) Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire including charcoal and briquettes, outside of a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. 2.) Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

For more information on Fire Restrictions visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest