NMDOT prepares for the annual Tour of the Gila

NMDOT prepares for the annual Tour of the Gila

Motorists should expect road closures and delays



SILVER CITY – The 39th annual Tour of the Gila bicycle race, returns to southern New Mexico Wednesday, April 29, through Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Law enforcement agencies will provide traffic control as racers travel through various routes and will be stationed on NM 90, US 180, NM 152, NM 356, NM 15, and NM 35to secure the safety of cyclists, spectators, and motorists. Motorists may encounter intermittent closures. Please expect delays.

For more race information, visit the Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True website at www.tourofthegila.com or contact Jack Brennan at (575) 590-2612.

Wednesday, Apr. 29, Tyrone Individual Time Trial: Begins and finishes on NM 90 from Tyrone (mile marker 39) to north of Lordsburg (mile marker 29). The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in both directions.

Thursday, Apr. 30, Mogollon Race: Begins at Gough Park, continues on US 180, looping around on NM 211, and finishing at NM 159 milepost 6.7. The races begin at 7:50 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. with a rolling road closure.

Friday, May 1, Inner Loop Road Race: The rolling closure begins in historic Ft. Bayard, goes west onto US 180, continuing to 32nd Street bypass then up NM 15, to NM 35 onto NM 152 and finally NM 356, finishing at Fort Bayard Medical Center. The full closure on NM 15 will be from milepost 7 to milepost 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be in both directions.

Saturday, May 2, Downtown Criterium: Will be on 6th & Bullard, College Ave, Cooper, and Broadway streets, this is a confined closure. Roadway closures will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, The Gila Monster Road Race: US 180 starts at Gough Park, continuing to NM 152, onto NM 35, and out NM 15 to the Gila Cliff Dwellings Visitor Center near mile marker 43, and finishing at Pinos Altos. The closure on NM 15 will be in both directions from milepost 7 to milepost 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The NMDOT would like to remind motorists to be extremely cautious as they travel their routes. Below are some recommended driving tips as bicyclists share our roadways during the race and after.

Allow three feet of passing space between the right side of your vehicle and a bicyclist just as you would with a slow-moving vehicle. Maintain this distance even if there are designated bike lanes.

between the right side of your vehicle and a bicyclist just as you would with a slow-moving vehicle. Maintain this distance even if there are designated bike lanes. Before opening your car door , look for cyclists who may be approaching.

, look for cyclists who may be approaching. Do NOT pass bicyclists if oncoming traffic is near. Wait as you would with any slow-moving vehicle, or if you are making a right turn immediately afterward. Always assume bicyclists are traveling through the intersection.

if oncoming traffic is near. Wait as you would with any slow-moving vehicle, or if you are making a right turn immediately afterward. Always assume bicyclists are traveling through the intersection. Reduce your speed when passing bicyclists , especially if the roadway is narrow.

, especially if the roadway is narrow. Don't blast your horn when approaching bicyclists — you could startle them and cause a crash.

when approaching bicyclists — you could startle them and cause a crash. Give bicyclists adequate space to maneuver. Recognize situations and obstacles which may be hazardous to cyclists, such as potholes, debris, and drain grates.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this race. For the latest road information visit: The New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.