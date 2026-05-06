Rainfall minimizes fire activity on Hummingbird Fire Update 050626

Rainfall minimizes fire activity on Hummingbird Fire

Map and smoke outlook at bottom of article

Acres: 5,650

Start Date: 4/20/2026

Location: 15 Miles East of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 193

Containment: 60%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Today will be the last daily update provided by the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team. The Hummingbird Fire will transition back to the local unit tomorrow. Any future updates for the Hummingbird Fire will come from the Gila National Forest. A Type 4 organization will take control of a smaller group of responders and will continue to remain on scene of the Hummingbird Fire starting Thursday May 7. The fire did receive moisture. Containment increased yesterday mostly on the southeast fire perimeter where the fire burned above Iron Creek in the 2024 Ridge Fire scar.

Today the Type 3 organization will keep prepping on the Bursum and Bearwallow roads, supported by heavy equipment mulching debris created by crews. Fire equipment and apparatus can be expected to be on the roadways while fire activity remains in the Hummingbird Fire footprint. Smoke from the Hummingbird Fire is anticipated to be light in the area as fuel continues to burn in the Gila Wilderness.

Evacuations: Level 2 "SET" Willow Creek Subdivision. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587055259089

Closures: A Fire Closure has been issued for the Hummingbird Fire. For more information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/hummingbird-fire-forest-closure-and-updates

Weather: Todays weather is forecasted to bring temps around 54-57 degrees, relative humidities 18-22 %. West winds 3-7 MPH in the morning, becoming west northwest 8-14 MPH with gusts of 18-22 MPH in the afternoon.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is over the Hummingbird Fire. Reminder a TFR is a No Drone Zone and If You Fly We Can't.

Smoke: Smoke can be seen from multiple locations across to include Willow Creek Subdivision, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Gila Cliff-Valley, Truth or Consequences and Silver City.

For a comprehensive Smoke Outlook visit: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/176bd0bb

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Effect. For more information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices.

For more information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Public Information Officer: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-hummingbird-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest