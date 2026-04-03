Reece McSpadden qualifies for National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championships

Local youth Reece McSpadden has recently earned a significant achievement in the western performance horse industry, qualifying for the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance National Championships. The event will be held May 13–17, 2026 in Guthrie, OK, at the renowned Lazy E Arena, bringing together top competitors from across the country.

Reece, the daughter of Eric and Katee McSpadden of Silver City, will compete in a full slate of demanding events that showcase the versatility of ranch horses. Her classes include ranch cutting, cow work, reining, ranch riding, ranch trail, and ranch conformation—each designed to test both horse and rider in real-world ranch skills and precision horsemanship.

The National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance was created to promote and preserve ranching heritage through competitive events that highlight the working ability and versatility of ranch horses. Competitors must qualify through affiliated shows, making this championship a true measure of consistency, dedication, and skill.

Showing ranch and stock horses is rooted in practical ranch work, with events designed to mirror tasks performed on a working ranch. From controlling cattle in cutting and cow work to executing precise maneuvers in reining and navigating obstacles in ranch trail, exhibitors develop well-rounded horsemanship while building a strong partnership with their horses.

Locally, many riders begin their journey through grassroots organizations like 4-H and the Southwest Horseman's Horse Show Association. This association provides an accessible entry point for youth and adults alike, offering a welcoming environment to learn, compete, and grow in the sport. Participants can get involved by attending shows, joining as members, volunteering, or simply coming out to watch and learn. These community-based organizations play a vital role in developing riders like Reece, helping them progress from local competition to the national stage.

Reece's qualification is not only a personal accomplishment, but also a reflection of the strong horse community in southwest New Mexico. She will represent the Bootheel on a national platform, competing among the best in the industry while carrying forward the traditions of ranch horsemanship.