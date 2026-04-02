Ruben J. Chavarria, Jr. is sentenced for Multiple Counts of Child Sexual Abuse

Ruben Chavarria, Jr

April 2, 2026 Silver City, NM – Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Ruben Chavarria, Jr. has been sentenced to 66 years, he was given confinement credit for time served. He will still serve 61 years, 3 months, and 19 days in the New Mexico Department of Corrections following his conviction for multiple felony offenses involving the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13.

Following a jury trial in Silver City, Ruben J. Chavarria, Jr. (68) was found guilty of four counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the First Degree (Child Under 13) and one count of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the Second Degree (Child Under 13).

The jury trial and sentencing were presided over by the Honorable Judge Hofacket.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Celeste Robertson and Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Clark; Deputy District Attorney Joseph Patrick Silva represented the state at sentencing.

The investigation began after the victim disclosed to a friend that she had been inappropriately touched by her mother’s boyfriend. Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation followed. During the trial, the victim testified that the abuse occurred over a period of approximately two years, when the victim was between the ages of five and seven, while Chavarria resided in her family home.



District Attorney Wheeler emphasized the importance of holding offenders accountable and praised the courage of the victim in coming forward, as well as the work of law enforcement and prosecution in securing justice.



We want to thank the members of the jury for their attention and consideration during the trial.