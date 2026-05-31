Santa Clara has groundbreaking ceremony for bike park

By Lynn Janes

(Authors note: this article was written using the minutes provided by the Village of Santa Clara)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting May 14, 2026. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Peter Erickson, Olga Amador and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda and past meeting minutes.

Mayor's report

Lopez said they had the groundbreaking ceremony for the bike park and the staff, trustees, chamber members and the lieutenant governor had attended. The crew said they have been about four days ahead of schedule and will be done by July 4, 2026. The logo had been done and painted. The crew told Lopez the track will be professional grade, and they will have the opportunity to hold professional races. One of the wells had gone down but would be back working in about a week. The animal shelter now has air-conditioning, heat and new appliances. The animal control officer will have a grand reopening soon. Memorial Day weekend the splash park will open and music in the park will start June 11, 2026.

Public comments none currently

New business

The council approved a purchase request by Larry Montoya, fire chief, for Central Square Dispatch software. The startup will be $4,840 and have an annual fee of $2,500 after the first year.

Proclamations

The council approved a proclamation declaring drought and stage one fire restrictions.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session

The council approved a $1 an hour raise for Mark Diaz and Julian Madrid.

ICIP meeting will be May 28,2026 at 5:00 pm

Second regular meeting will be May 28, 2026, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be June 11, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned