Santa Clara hires new police officer

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note: this article was written using the minutes provided by the Village of Santa Clara)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting March 12, 2026. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, and Trustees,Peter Erickson, Olga Amador, and Ralph Trujillo attended.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department reports.

Mayor's report

Lopez had attended the Grant County Water Commission meeting and said the project was moving forward and the Southwest Council of Governments will be searching for funding for various projects. The village had two fires, one at the post office and one at the Mercado, and an arrest had been made by Police Chief Lonnie Sandoval. After a meeting on the new pump track, the plan will be to break ground end of March or early April. The maintenance department will be receiving some new equipment, but a safety meeting will be held before it is operated. The animal shelter has continued with renovations. Lopez ended with thanking and appreciating the employees of the village for their hard work.

Public comments none currently

New business

The council approved the resignation of alternate Judge Reynaldo Maynes.

The council approved the user authorization holder of record agreement between New Mexico Department of Public Safety and Santa Clara municipal court.

The council approved Animal First Animal Management software with an annual fee of $960.

The council recognized Mario Montoya, junior firefighter for outstanding service.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session.

Hiring, raises and terminations

The council approved the hiring of Gabriel Gallegos as an uncertified officer with a pay rate of $20 an hour.

Budget meetings will be held March 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm and April 9, 2026, at 5:00 pm

Second regular meeting will be March 26, 2026, at 5:00 pm

First regular meeting will be April 9, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned