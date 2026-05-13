Santa Clara starts pump track project

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note: this article was written using the minutes provided by the Village of Santa Clara)

The Village of Santa Clara held a regular meeting April 9, 2026. Mayor Arnold Lopez called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Peter Erickson and Olga Amador attended. Ralph Trujillo did not attend.

The council approved the agenda, past meeting minutes and department reports.

Mayor's report

Lopez had been on fire assignment in Ruidoso for a 400-acre fire for a week. Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) had approved the dirt work to do the work needed to start the pump track. Lopez said the work that had been done on the animal shelter looked great and the splash park will be opening soon. Amador added that the music in the park would begin in June.

Public comments none currently

New business

Senator Gabriel Ramos and Representative Luis Terrazas had not been able to attend to provide an update on the legislature.

The council approved the application by Dolores Maynes to move a 28 x 60 foot 2026 Solitaire double wide home to 607 Fort Bayard Street.

The council approved the Maple Street sidewalk improvements.

The council approved increasing the fee for yard trash pickup to $80 per load.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2026-04 for the donation of surplus equipment.

The council approved resolution 2026-05 authorizing the assignment of official representatives.

Proclamations

The council approved the declaration of stage one fire restrictions.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session.

Second regular meeting will be April 23, 2026, at 5:00 pm

First regular meeting will be May 14, 2026, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned