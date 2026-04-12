Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Murray Hotel, the Silver City Art Association held its Spring Art Market, which invites members and independent artists in the area to set up their work to sell to the community. The art work varied with ceramics, photography, paintings, wood carvings,and fabric items, including decorative as well as practical items.
[Photographer's Note: My apologies for not getting a photo of one artist and her work—Jessica Laurel Reese with jewelry, decor and other items for sale.]
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