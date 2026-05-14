Silver City -- Wednesday morning, May 13th, at 1:34 am, Silver City Police Officers responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting in the downtown area. Grant County Regional Dispatch received calls that a female had been shot, and was being transported to Gila Regional Medical Center.
Officers investigated and found that the victim, a juvenile, had been shot in the back while seated in the passenger side of a vehicle. She was later airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Because the shooting victim is a juvenile, her identity and that of all others involved will not be disclosed at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Silver City Police Department immediately at (575) 538-3723 or Grant County Regional Dispatch at (575) 388-8840.