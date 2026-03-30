SCPD seeks information on Sunday shooting

On March 29, 2026 at approximately 0010 hours, Officers of the Silver City Police Department were dispatched to a shooting near the area of Market and Corbin Street.

It was reported to Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority that a female subject had been shot in the head and she was being transported to the hospital.

Further investigation revealed that a 17-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She was traveling as a passenger inside of a vehicle when the incident took place. She is currently receiving services in a medical facility.

Multiple subjects have been identified to be involved in the incident to include Espirideon Varela, 26 years of age. Espirideon Varela has been arrested and booked into the Grant County Detention Center on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Probation Violation. The names of the other individuals involved in the incident will not be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this case please contact the Silver City Police Department at 575-388-8840.