Sheriff's Office makes arrest in hit-and-run

On March 30, 2026 Caitlyn Wilguess, 29, of Bayard was arrested on an Arrest Warrant after Grant County Sheriff's Office Detectives were able to identify the vehicle, driver, gather evidence, conduct interviews, and have charges approved.

Ms. Wilguess was driving on Highway 180 during the early morning hours of March 6, 2026 when she struck a male pedestrian, Bradley "Brad" Harp, 28, a resident of Hurley, with a Ford F-150. Ms. Wilguess continued out of the area after striking Mr. Harp on the highway. Grant County Sheriff's Office Detectives were called out to the scene and the investigation began.

After gathering evidence and with help from the community, the suspect vehicle was identified and all necessary items were taken into evidence and processed accordingly. During this time, Detectives made contact with Ms. Wilguess who confessed to being responsible for striking Mr. Harp and failing to call 911 as she is not legally allowed to drive. After the investigation was completed, charges were approved and Bayard Police Officers effected the arrest on Ms. Wilguess. Ms. Wilguess has been charged with the following crimes:

1. Accidents involving death or personal injuries, 3rd degree felony

2. Homicide by vehicle; great bodily harm by vehicle, 3rd degree felony

3. Reckless driving, misdemeanor

4. Driving while license revoked, misdemeanor

Mr. Harp is still recovering from injuries but is back home.

Thank you all for your continued support, care, patience, and understanding.