Shooting in Santa Clara March 19, 206

On Wednesday March 18, 2026 at approximately 12:30 PM a call was received through Central Dispatch in which the reporting party calls to say that his home has been shot. The Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Santa Clara Police Department, and Bayard Police Department responded to the shooting and began to attempt to locate the suspect vehicle that was called in.

Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by two juvenile males. The males complied with deputy directions and were taken into custody without incident. The Grant County Sheriff's Office Detectives responded to the scene and processed the evidence discovered with the assistance of area departments and officers. After the scene was processed and witness statements received, interviews were conducted on the juveniles in full respect of their Constitutional Rights.

After the interviews were conducted one subject was arrested and charged before being transported to a juvenile facility. The charges include Shooting at a Dwelling or Occupied Building (4th Degree Felony), Conspiracy to Shoot at a Dwelling or Occupied Building (4th Degree Felony), two counts of Tampering with Evidence (4th Degree Felony), and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under Age 19 (Misdemeanor). The other subject was released to legal guardians and is pending further investigation for possible criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Raul D. Villanueva