Silver City makes proclamation for America 250

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting February 10, 2026. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Simon Wheaton-Smith, Nicholas Prince, Stan Snider, Victor Nanez and Angela Salaiz.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The recipient of the January 2026 employee of the month, Marcela Rodriguez, had not been able to attend. She had been chosen for her outstanding performance, dedication and exceptional contributions to the town.

Proclamations

The first proclamation would be for America 250 years and presented to the Daughters of the American Revolution. This will be for the 250 anniversary of signing the Declaration of Independence and will occur July 4, 2026. Legislation had been signed through SB 106 to engage every American in commemorating and celebrating the nations semi-quincentennial. Wheaton-Smith said the town will fully engage in commemorative activities leading up to and through July 4, 2026.

Lucy Whitmarsh accepted the proclamation and had been joined by several other people in the acceptance. She thanked the town on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Jacob Bennett chapter in Silver City and said they had already started working on some projects. Diane LeBlanc, Daughter of the American Revolution, said they are known as the largest nonprofit, nonpolitical women's service organization in the United States. They have close to 190,000 members and 3,000 chapters. The Silver City chapter was established in 1903 while New Mexico was still a territory. LaBlanc said New Mexico had made significant contributions to the American Revolution and independence and provided a little known history. Soon they will be announcing dates and times of events to celebrate America 250.

The next proclamation was for Territorial Charter Day. Silver City will celebrate the 146th anniversary of the signing of the territorial charter by the governor on February 15, 1878. Silver City is the oldest continually incorporated municipality in the state of New Mexico. Wheaton-Smith continued with the history of the town. The celebration will start on February 14, 2026, with the commemorative ceremony in the Murray Ballroom.

Raul Turrieta accepted the proclamation and attributed Whitmarsh for being instrumental in making the Territorial Charter Days happen.

Council comments

Salaiz thanked everyone who had supported her appointment to District 1. "I assure you I will do the best I can to represent you." She thanked Police Chief Freddie Portillo, Lieutenant Manuel Jaure, Captain Joseph Aguirre and Captain Antonio Carrillo for a great meeting with her and Snider and looked forward to working with them.

Nanez thanked all the department heads for providing information prior to the meeting. "It really helps prepare for the meeting." He complemented the emergency on call team. They have responded and made the repairs. "The residents are satisfied with their work, and I truly appreciate them."

Snider said he had attended Grant County Days in Santa Fe. The Prospectors had done well organizing and he felt optimistic about the funding for town projects. He felt Grant County had been well represented.

Prince thanked the director of the MainStreet project. The past weekend they had twenty-eight businesses participate in the shop local campaign.

Wheaton-Smith said he did not normally read from a script but had a lot to cover. He had attended the Grant County Community Wildfire Protection Plan update January 26, 2026. He had also attended the Trails and Open Spaces meeting a long with Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. He had met with some of the monks from the monastery who had concerns about the mining claims. The council held a retreat considering some goals for the council, such as recycling and downtown related issues. He wanted the council to consider establishing a formal recycling, reuse, and repurpose of waste committee and suggested Snider to take the lead. He also wanted the council to consider establishing a committee to work on economic development and suggested Prince take the lead.

Wheaton-Smith announced the Department of Transportation would hold a public meeting February 19, 2026, and it would have to do with the safety proposals they have suggested for highway 180 and highway 90. They did not have accident data but cited the traffic volumes as the basis. He had been doing a survey of what people thought and asked each council member to do the same in their district.

The council approved the minutes from January 21, 2026, meeting.

Public input.

Raul Turrieta said he had really enjoyed being at Grant County Days. He had been attending since Benny Altamirano had been the pro tem in the senate and thanked everyone that attended. Turrieta has been employed by the assessor's office since 1981 and now is also the president of the Silver City Museum Society. He introduced all that sit on the board and praised them.

Janna Mintz lives in district 1 in a neighborhood that will be directly impacted by the proposed changes at the intersection of highway 180 and highway 90. She had spoken to the Department of Transportation and understands the design has been in process but not yet ready for public release. "I want to emphasize the importance of clear communication as the project moves forward particularly about meetings and how public input will be incorporated." Clear distinction helps avoid confusion and builds public trust. The second point she wanted to make was they needed alignment with community priorities. "I am encouraged to hear that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be actively working on bicycle infrastructure options in response to public feedback. That matters greatly to residents in my neighborhood."

Mick Wheaton-Smith had come to represent herself and many neighbors who feel deeply disappointed, frustrated and excluded by the transportation planning process. She acknowledged the positive aspects of the project referring to ADA sidewalks, pedestrian crossing and efforts to improve traffic flow. She also understood DOT has been made aware of the lack of bike lanes. The real issue would be the process. Throughout the entire planning timeline her neighborhood did not have representation, advocacy, transparency and inclusion. It had started in 2024 with securing funding, yet residents had not been informed of these changes until the beginning of 2026. When the community responded with concerns the reply had been they had timeline constraints and so significant changes could not be made or they could lose the funding entirely. That made residents feel pressured. The design cuts off direct access to a neighborhood and this will not be a small inconvenience. This should have been discussed far earlier.

At the mayor's suggestion, she contacted Representative Luis Terrazas and Senator Gabriel Ramos, and both said they had not been invited to the stakeholder meeting. Additionally, both will be at the legislature during the upcoming public meeting and cannot attend to advocate the concerns of the community. She also addressed the town's position that this will be a state project and therefore they do not have any control over what happens. This project directly impacts the community. City leadership has a responsibility to advocate for and provide information to its constituents regardless which agency leads the project. "The city says it can do very little, and we should take what we get and be grateful for whatever improvements are offered."

Tashna Hamilton came to plead to the council. She had exhausted all avenues. She has lived in Silver City for six years and five of those years she has been through a situation in the courts and with law enforcement. She had written asking for help to the attorney general, senator, governor, lieutenant governor, the representative and judicial standards commission. They all have responded that they would not do anything it would be the judge's decision. She said she has been silenced the entire time. She asked for help saving her son. She had been in a domestic violence situation and her ex-husband is on probation for the domestic violence but has full custody of her son. He breaks the rules and every time she tries to present evidence she has been silenced. She continued to plead her case and how she had been ignored and silenced. Her ex-husband had made statements about using her for slave labor and other comments. The latest thing she has tried because all avenues have been taken has been protesting in front of the courthouse hoping someone would see and help her.

Roger Tree wanted to make sure everyone knew the Territorial Charter Ball would be February 14, 2026, at the Murray Hotel from 7 pm to 10 pm. The admission will be $20. "I am glad to be from Silver City, NM and not Silver City, Arizona." He said if people didn't know what that meant to look into the history of the charter.

Reports

Heidi Ogas, president of the High Desert Humane Society, said part of their contractual agreement with the town has been to report animal intake. She had provided them with handouts that had the statistics. In 2025 they took in 325 dogs and 340 cats. They took in $2,155 in impound fees and $5,344.15 in licensing. The overall intake of animals had been 1,742 and included more than dogs and cats. They had turtles, bunny rabbits and guinea pigs. Out of the adoptable animals they had adopted 622 and some had to be euthanized because of overcrowding and that had been 13.2 percent. Ogas said this would be very low. They had issued 1,204 spay and neuter coupons.

Ogas expanded on the licensing. The ordinance says all dogs and cats over the age of three months shall procure a city license and it will run concurrent with the rabies vaccine. In the clinics they require a license or people cannot have their dog or cat vaccinated. They provide the vets with tags to sell at the time of the rabies vaccination. The vets do not require that they purchase a license to obtain the rabies vaccination. One of the veterinarian offices refuses to sell the licenses. The humane society does receive all the rabies vaccination certificates that they enter into a database. Of those any that have not purchased a license have a post card sent out with the options to purchase that license.

She said she did not have an issue with the cost of labor and supplies to do this. Ogas said her question to the council and town, "Why are we doing this? What is it that we want to achieve from the licensing program? It seems like a lot of effort." She had checked into Las Cruces and Ruidoso, and they had done away with the program and now have a mandatory microchipping program. "We have no problem continuing if that is what the city chooses but think we really need to take a look into what we want to accomplish."

Portillo had a downtown activity report for the council and provided the report to them earlier in the month. He had documented the foot patrols of the area they had requested and the citizen engagement. The officers have been stopping people and asking them if they have any concerns and what they feel the department could do better. The patrols have also been doing business checks. He went over the traffic stops and citations and added the number of calls for each reason. The activity had also been divided by district. They have purchased new software that he will be presenting that the community can access to see the activity themselves.

Wheaton-Smith commented that Portillo had provided more information than they had asked for and appreciated it. Portillo acknowledged the officers and their hard work.

Manager's report

Jacqui Olea, interim town manager, said she did not have anything to report currently.

Unfinished business

Appointments to boards and commissions.

Wheaton-Smith appointed newly appointed council member Salaiz to the health council and as an alternate to Southwest Solid Waste.

New business

The notice of intent for ordinance 1338 for the sale and transfer of town property. A resident had made an offer to purchase a parcel of land owned by the town. The appraisal had been done and the survey at a cost of $25,125 and located on the corner of Swan Street and College Avenue and is about .4 acres. They will allow a month for public comment and then come back to ask for the approval.

The council approved resolution 2026-05 ensuring constitutional rights are not compromised by receiving federal, state or county funds. Snider had brought this resolution forward. The resolution reaffirms what has been said in the past. It also contains a statement that if a federal or state government agency will be doing something that would affect these constitutional rights, the police will have an action plan to prevent it.

Wheaton-Smith read the resolution. "This is Resolution 2026-05. A resolution ensuring that constitutional rights are not compromised by receiving federal, state or county funds. Whereas, the Town of Silver City, New Mexico passed Resolution 2003-31 for preservation of civil rights and liberties. It affirms support of constitutional rights and supports the rights of immigrants and. Whereas, Resolution 2003-31 directs that town resources, including law enforcement, will not be used for unconstitutional activities and affirms strong support for human rights and. Whereas, the core values of constitutional rights and support of immigrants' rights, Resolution 2003-31 were reaffirmed on April 12, 2017 and Whereas, a proclamation of reaffirmation and celebration of core values of constitutional rights and support of immigrants' rights by the Town of Silver City was proclaimed on September 23, 2025. Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Town of Silver City will not accept any funds from federal, state, county or other funding sources that will compromise the Town's core values concerning constitutional rights and the rights of immigrants. Be it further resolved that the Silver City Police Department reviews or ensures they have an action plan to cover any possibility should unexpected events occur, passed and approved and adopted this 10th day of February 2025, correction 6, and signed and endorsed."

The town had received a bid for the improvements at the Silco Theater. Olea said unfortunately it had exceeded the funds available. They will go out again for bid in the future. The council rejected the bid after some confusion on how to proceed using Roberts Rules of Order.

The town had received three applications for the Lodgers Tax Advisory Board. Wheaton-Smith recommended appointment of all three and the council approved. The appointments went to Peter Stubben, Karen Louise Hymer and Catherine (Kitty) Clemens. Prince had comments and wanted to make sure they would be up to date with the government conduct act.

The council went into closed session

