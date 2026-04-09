By Lynn Janes
The Silver City Town Council held a special meeting April 2, 2026. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Simon Wheaton-Smith, Nicholas Prince, Stan Snider, and Angela Salaiz. Victor Nanez didn't attend.
The council approved the agenda
None of the council had any comments currently.
Wheaton-Smith did say he would be proposing an additional committee that will be called the downtown action group to address pressing issues downtown. The reason he will be doing this would be because the economic development and research committee would be focusing on long-term issues. At the next meeting he would have a draft resolution to start the committee.
The council approved the public celebration permit for the Weekend Wine-Down on April 10, 2026. JG Owen Enterprises would be the license holder and serving 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the Seedboat Collective.
Jacqui Olea, interim town manager, turned the presentation over to one of the owners of JG Owen Enterprises, Mrs. Owen. They opened a winery recently in the Mimbres Valley near Faywood. This event will be a fundraiser for the Guadalupe Montessori School. One glass will be part of the ticket and then they will have wine for sale. Prince wanted to verify that the server will be licensed. Owen said she would be the server.
Meeting adjourned