By Lynn Janes
The Silver City Town Council held a special meeting April 8, 2026. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Simon Wheaton-Smith, and Councilors Nicholas Prince, Victor Nanez , and Angela Salaiz. Stan Snider didn't attend.
Council comments
Salaiz didn't have any comment currently.
Nanez thanked Vicki Toney, animal control/code enforcement officer, for taking care of a situation downtown and facilitating a need.
Prince continued with what Nanez had been talking about. She had handled the situation with respect and dignity and not causing any further harm.
Wheaton-Smith echoed it because he had received a lot of complaints on the situation. He felt Toney deserved recognition.
New business
The council approved resolution 2026-12 a resolution dedicating a portion of Blackhawk Road located within the boundaries of Silver City as public right-of-way. Jacqui Olea, interim town manager, said it had come to their attention that this portion of that road had not been designated as a right-of way, but they needed to have the documentation to solidify that it would be used as public access. Prince wanted to know if they had any complaints received by property owners that might be trying to claim the area. Olea said no. A property owner had brought it to their attention as well as a surveyor from another property adjacent to the right-of-way.
Meeting adjourned