Silver School board presented plans for Cliff School

See plan for school in the PDF at the end of the article.

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting March 23, 2026. Members in attendance included Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan and Kimberly Klement. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

Work session

Hawkins said they had several meetings before spring break and the conversation had started to take form and see a taste of what the new Cliff school would be like and allowing for more discussion, comments and feedback.

Ivan Lopez, with Dekker, came to present the updated phase one floor plan and elevation of the new school in Cliff. This new building will be serving approximately 190 students. The department of public education will allow up to 56,690 square feet for the facility.

Part of the guiding principles have been building to build a long-term resilient nature-connected school to celebrate this legacy and strengthen the school as a part of the community. This means honoring the traditions, the multi-generational pride, unifying cultures, especially basketball for kids, and gathering spaces that connect students, families, and the broader community. The school should reflect a local identity and serve as a true community hub, a place of celebration, events, and shared belonging.

Lopez went over the floor plan (included at the end of article) and explained each section. Eventually they will have a website to view all plans and the process possibly sometime in April.

Classrooms will be able to open up and combine when needed. They have allowed for an outdoor learning space. "Cliff is really big on the culinary program. So that's really at the core of the campus here. With the culinary program there, as well as the gym, cafeteria, and auxiliary gym." The thought process behind the cafeteria being between the two gyms has been to create that lobby space, free-function space into both gyms. For event night, it's very easy for them to manage both gyms in that scenario. The design committee has been involved with this layout that's leaving the gym and cafeteria exterior as a big core.

Lopez continued to address each part of the design and reason for doing it the way they had. It initiates strategies in the outdoor spaces to make them indoor/outdoor and make that connection back to nature. He also said the construction would be done to work around the students' classes.

Hawkins thanked Dekker and their team. He also thanked Cliff schools for all their hard work bringing the project this far.

Diaz wanted to know if they had talked with PSFA (public school finance authority) about obtaining more funding for all the needed items for the structure such as furniture, "all the bells and whistles." Hawkins said the package would include everything they needed inside, such as desks. Lopez agreed it would be part of the project.

Work session adjourned

Regular meeting started.

The board approved the minutes from the finance meeting February 12, 2026, and work session and regular meeting February 18, 2026. They also approved the agenda.

Information and presentations.

Bob Carson had attended to present the Kiwanis student of the month awards for February and March.

Andrew Gnader, Silver High School, has been an exceptional science student and kind person that has been willing to help others. He has participated in volunteer programs, been a dedicated athlete and maintains a 4.28 GPA.

Hunter Kopchick, Cliff High School, has outstanding character, work ethic and positive influence on those around him. He motivates the students around him and has a great all-around attitude.

Jaelynn Cruz, La Plata Middle School, exemplifies qualities that are both admirable and rare. She goes above and beyond on every assignment and only turns it in when confident it has been her best effort. She always seeks opportunities to help support her peers reflecting exceptional empathy, maturity and strength of character.

Britny Matchin, La Plata Middle School, demonstrates strong academic performance in all areas. She has always been kind, respectful and considerate with a willingness to help others.

Diane Carrico and Desire McGee, SCEA (Silver City Education Association) had not attended and did not have a report.

Information to the board

The Silver High School Student Council had a presentation for the board. They highlighted all the National History Day winners and how they placed. Their presentation included all the sports activities. For their house projects they provided a list of what they had done, hoodie drive, student snack drive, valentines for care homes and toiletry drive. The student council had attended the NMASC (New Mexico Association of Student Councils) state conference and went over all they had learned and pictures of the event. This had been the first time in five years they had attended this conference.

Montenegro asked the seniors doing the presentation where they want to see the council. "What is your vision?"

One of the students said to buildup the respect and status in the school so when someone joins the student council, they have the ability to better what ever they think they should.

Hawkins provided an update on the proposed sale of both Sixth Street Elementary and Jose Barrios Elementary.

They had received an official offer from Aldo Leopold Charter School. Dr. Chris Maples, interim president Western New Mexico University (WNMU) had attended to speak to the board to provide an update.

Maples said they had a board meeting since last he spoke to them. They had done a resolution authorizing him to negotiate on behalf of the board to move forward with the purchase of Sixth Street Elementary. The state will require a number of things to move forward. They needed a new appraisal, environmental report and new survey. He didn't see anything that would impede the sale. He said a lot of people wanted to see this happen at all levels of the state and locally.

Montenegro asked for a timeline on the things that needed to happen first. Maples said he had been pushing not only because he would be leaving in July, but so they could start renovations as soon as they can in the summer. Hawkins chimed in on what the board would be doing later in the meeting so he could help the process move forward. In executive session, they would discuss this process in more depth.

Hawkins said that Aldo Leopold had passed their first threshold with the finance authority, and this sets them up to be in a better position. They will be the first charter school to use this process to purchase a building. Funds for this have been available for a few years but no one has been able to navigate the process successfully. The others had not passed the first hurdle and Aldo Leopold had.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, had a personnel report for the board and at this time they have 98 percent of the positions filled. He also wanted to introduce his replacement after he retired. Keith Bausman will be filling his position. He has 27 years in education with 13 years teaching and 14 years in administration. He has been an educator in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and recently St. Louis, Missouri.

Hawkins said one of the key elements they had looked for to replace Alavarez had been someone who could continue to follow and build on the human resources program built and went over Bausman's resume. He had a lot of experience with human resources.

Cindi Barris, associate superintendent, told Cohn she still can't find any path to why they lose students. Currently the district has lost four students. It seems to be and up and down with the numbers of students enrolled. They have been having the parents fill out a disenrollment questionnaire. The reason for leaving nine out of ten times has been relocation. They went over the data for a while among each other. Barris said those that they have to drop because of nonattendance will mostly be kids that CYFD (child youth and families department) has custody of and they relocate them to Las Cruces.

Montenegro said she had heard a rumor that they would be having open enrollment across districts and asked if anyone could speak to that.

Hawkins said the New Mexico Athletics Association board has currently been having dialogues as it relates to the potential for students and extracurricular activities to have the opportunity to move to different schools. He continued to explain it further. It will probably not be anything happening soon.

Barris had a little bit to report on the mental health grant. They have an award notification of $483,000. They have also been waiting to hear about some possible congressional funding. The public education department has been very strict in how the funds will be used. The district will also continue the partnership with WNMU to have interns for school counseling and hope to have some for social work. Currently they have three interns and if they can obtain additional funding they can have more.

Diaz wanted to address long term sustainability and suggested Medicaid. Barris said they had been billing them for a year-and-a-half. Barris said she wanted to be clear they have been billing Medicaid and taking what they receive and not billing the student or parents for anything additional.

Hawkins added he wanted to show his appreciation for the department of education and their willingness to proceed with the directives of court and disperse the funds out to the schools. He said if they had to jump through some hoops they would jump through them so long as they do their part to help the kids.

The question about billing Medicaid came back, and Diaz stressed that they optimize the billing strategies and looking at the codes.

Finance sub committee

Cohn said they had met to review the financial activity to ensure everything remains in order. They had carefully reviewed all written checks issued since last report and examined the latest financial reports and did not find any issues requiring attention. Klement said they had some questions about food service and had those answered; it had just been clarification for her.

Audit committee

Klement said they had their exit meeting, and they still had a timeline before it would be filed.

The threat assessment committee did not meet and did not have a report.

Board president

The board had received one nomination for the NMSBA 2026 student scholarship award. They will take action later in the meeting.

Board comments

Montenegro said she could not believe spring break had already taken place. The year had flown by and blamed it on having a child in basketball. "A lot of wonderful and amazing things are happening at Silver Schools." She thought the presentation for the Cliff school had been exciting. She thanked Hawkins for his quick action to move the project forward and keeping the timelines.

Diaz said, "I just want to reiterate, starting strong is huge. Don't get the spring fever. If you do go outside and cure it and come back and do your homework. So that's huge." She welcomed Bausman and thanked Alvarez for his service. She thanked WNMU and Aldo Leopold for working with them, so they don't have empty buildings. She wished everyone good luck on the spring spots activities. "Having said that the classroom is priority." Silver High School student council had done well with their presentation, and she had seen growth in them since the first time they presented to the board. She appreciated the efforts on the mental health grants. "Health is head to toe and that means brains and everything. We have to teach our kids healthy habits."

Cohn said as they move into the last two months, he didn't believe they had come this far. The educators continue to show up every day with commitment, care, and deep belief for the students. Their work goes far beyond instruction. They mentor, encourage, and inspire. "We are truly grateful for everything that they do in support of our students' success. Thank you."

He also wanted to share an exciting opportunity available for high school students, grade 9 through 12. The county will be offering a paid internship program for New Mexico students. This program includes an 8-week paid internship with a local employer, valuable work experience, and no cost to students to participate. They will work approximately 20 hours per week.

McMillan hoped everyone had a great spring break vacation. He thanked Alvarez for everything.

Klement reiterated how quick the time has been progressing. She has a senior in basketball, and they have a lot to be done. Graduation would be coming soon. She thanked Dekker for the great presentation and said it was exciting to see the plans and what it would look like. She thanked WNMU and Aldo Leopold for the conversation and knowing the buildings would not be empty. It will be very important to the community. The student council had done a phenomenal job with their presentation.

Public comments

Will Tracy, Aldo Leopold Charter School director, said he has been excited to have the opportunity to keep a wonderful building like Jose Barrios Elementary alive. Aldo Leopold had already been caring for the land around the facility and now it will be an honor to care for the facility and maintaining the legacy of the man, Jose Barrios, as well as Aldo Leopold. He said it had been a hard road but worthwhile.

Hawkins asked Tracy what timeline they had now. Tracy said they have neared completion with the NMFA. They had a lot of hurdles because charter schools have been considered to have a lot more risk. They have had to have some solid arguments with a lot of documentation. The next week they would have their final presentation in Santa Fe in front of the NMFA. He had confidence it would go well, and they would receive the funds. The intention will be for them to start school there in the fall.

Action items

Consent agenda

The board approved all requests made by Michelle McCain, finance director. She had checks totaling $3,547,161.51, and four budget adjustments increasing the operational budget. She explained all the budget adjustments in depth.

They had donations from:

Freedom Fabrication, SHS Track — $500

Los Victors Mexican Food LLC, Silver High Baseball — $500

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Silver City, Sports Donation — $500

First Savings Bank, Boys & Girls Track — $500

James Hamilton Construction Co. Boys & Girls Track — $500

MBM Contacting, LLC, Sports Donation — $500

SC Moose Lodge, SHS Softball — $500

Center for Health Innovation, SHS Sports Medicine — $2,500

Antonio Andazola, transportation and maintenance director, did not have a report for the board.

The board approved the NMSBA student scholarship award nomination.

Public comments none currently

The next meeting for the finance committee will be April 16, 2026

The next work session and regular meeting will be April 20, 2026

The board went into executive session to discuss the disposal of Sixth Street Elementary and Jose Barrios Elementary and the processes associated with it.

Adjourned