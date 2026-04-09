Southwest Fiber Arts Collective presented Tapestry of Talent 040426

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The Southwest Fiber Arts Collective held its annual Tapestry of Talent fashion show on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Hearth.

The event was chaired by Lisa Rush, with a committee of helpers. Bill Nolde again served as master of ceremonies.

Eighteen local models showed about 120 pieces created by members of the SWFAC. The annual fashion show gives the creators a chance to show and sell their work, thereby creating a source of income for the artists.

The items varied from outfits in various fabrics, as well as quilts, decorative artwork, flowing dresses for a night out to practical everyday clothing. Handmade scarves added a dash of color and various purses, with plenty of pockets were practical purchases.

The Grand Finale featured traditional colorful items made by Mayan fabric artists, supported by Weaving for Justice. The proceeds of those sales provide scholarships to Mayan youth.

Six baskets with donated items , each basket totaling about $500 in items, were raffled off at the end of the program.

After the show, all the items were lined up ready to sell. Soon a line of ladies with their chosen treasures kept the cashiers busy.

[Editor's Note: Some of the captions are long, so to pause the slideshow, simply position your mouse over the photo so you can read the caption. And then move the mouse away to continue the slideshow. And apologies for any errors. It took hours and many corrections.]

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.