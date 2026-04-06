State forester enacts statewide fire restrictions

Smoking, fireworks, campfires, open burning, gas flares are prohibited

SANTA FE – Amid unseasonably hot weather and dry fuel conditions, the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Forestry Division is enacting statewide fire restrictions in New Mexico to reduce the risk of wildfire starts.

"Fire restrictions are about individual actions that protect our communities as a whole," said EMNRD Acting Secretary Erin Taylor. "Nine out of 10 wildfires in the state are caused by humans, which means 9 out of 10 wildfires can be prevented. We're asking that every resident and every visitor take extra precautions during a particularly risky wildfire season."

These restrictions respond to persistent dry and warm conditions across the state: Conditions heightened by low humidity, high winds and abundant dry fuels across our forests and grasslands. The level of wildfire danger poses a threat to public safety, life, property and natural resources across New Mexico.

The state forester has placed the following restrictions – to remain in effect until rescinded – on non-municipal, non-federal and non-Tribal lands statewide:



Prohibited:

Smoking

Fireworks

Campfires

Prescribed, open, agricultural and/or debris burning

Flaring of gas related to oil and gas production



Exceptions:

Exceptions are allowed for certain prohibited actions in specific cases or when specific conditions are met.

The state forester may allow additional exceptions upon receiving a written request.



For detailed descriptions of restrictions and for the full list of restrictions and exceptions, visit the Division's fire restrictions page.



Instructions for requesting an exception can be found here.



"We're already in a particularly high-risk period for above average fire potential, which is not expected to let up anytime soon," said State Forester Laura McCarthy. "Our current conditions are highly conducive to fires starting and spreading quickly. These restrictions are necessary to reduce that risk for the duration of this particularly hot, dry wildfire season."



The National Weather Service's long-range prediction for New Mexico shows the annual monsoon season arriving on time in July, potentially bringing above-average precipitation. If monsoon rains are productive, the state could see these restrictions lifted. However, high temperatures are predicted to persist, and high fuel loads will continue to pose a risk across the state.