May 6, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that 47-year-old Steve Rodriguez is being held without bond after being charged with Kidnapping in the First Degree, Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member (No Great Bodily Harm), Interference with Communications, and Deprivation of the property of a Household Member. According to court testimony, Rodriguez was driving back from Silver City when an argument with his girlfriend escalated into a physical assault. The victim testified being beaten inside the vehicle before he pulled over and threw her belongings out of his truck onto the roadside. When she attempted to flee, he allegedly assaulted her again, causing her to lose consciousness. When the victim regained consciousness, she contacted 9-1-1.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Cashmala Fazal represented the State during the detention hearing. After reviewing the evidence and hearing the victim's testimony, Judge Jennifer DeLaney granted the State's motion for Pretrial Detention.
In her ruling, Judge DeLaney determined that the nature of the violence posed a danger to both the victim and the community at large. Finding sufficient evidence to bind over for trial on all counts, the court ordered that Rodriguez remain in custody until further notice or the final disposition of the case.