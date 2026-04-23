Teams Participating in UCI Races at Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True

APS Pro Cycling team members give a presentation at Guadalupe Montessori School on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Teams participating in the UCI races at the Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True will continue making school visits in the days leading up to the race. Photo by Cooper Rogers for Tour of the Gila.

Most robust men's and women's fields ever for the 2026 bicycling stage race

Silver City, NM — Thirty-three teams have accepted invitations to the UCI men's and women's races at the 2026 Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True. Both fields race five stages over five days, beginning Wednesday, April 29.

The 19 teams making up the UCI men's field include pro road team Modern Adventure Pro Cycling along with 10 UCI continental teams (half being international), six domestic elite teams, and two club teams (both international).

The 14 teams comprising the UCI women's field include the Continental professional cycling team and development program Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 and six domestic elite teams with the remainer being club teams. Nearly half of the participating women's teams are from Canada or Mexico.

Teams participating in UCI men's race Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True:

· Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, USA

· Project Echelon Racing, USA

· Team Medillín EPM, COL

· Canel's – Java, MEX

· GW Erco Sportfitness, COL

· Team Skyline, USA

· Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz , USA

· Competitive Edge Racing, USA

· Petrolike, MEX

· APS Pro Cycling by Team Cadence Cyclery, USA

· Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling, BRA

· TaG Cycling Team, CAN

· Team Colono Bikestation Kolbi, CRC

· Olinka Project, MEX

· Elevate Racing, USA

· Landis Cyclery – Trilogy Vet Med, USA

· Kelly Benefits Cycling, USA

· Primal – Audi Denver, USA

· SoCalCycling.com, USA

Teams participating in UCI women's race Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True:

· Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY 28, USA

· Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment, USA

· Competitive Edge Racing, USA

· Sonic Boom Elite Black Dog Racing Mix, USA

· Milton Women U23 Project, CAN

· Project Chaos, USA

· Latin Allstars, MEX

· Analog Racing Team, CAN

· Speedblock – Terum Elite, USA

· TaG Cycling, CAN

· Patobike BMC, MEX

· United Cycling Women, USA

· Bravetta, MEX

· Équipe Dynamiks Féminine, CAN

For amateur competitive cyclists, registration for the USA Cycling races at Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True is open through Monday, April 27, at 5 p.m. on bikereg.com/tour-of-the-gila.

For recreational athletes, registration for the Citizen Fun Races is open through Thursday, April 30, at bikereg.com/tour-of-the-gila-citizen-fun-races.

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Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True is the iconic road bicycling stage race based out of Silver City, New Mexico. Since 1987, the race has become renowned worldwide for notoriously challenging courses and is a treasured favorite among cyclists at all levels. Over five days, athletes follow routes leading from the town's colorful streets, through the region's rich history, and along the edges of the nation's first designated wilderness. Sanctioned by both the global and national governing bodies of cycling, Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True provides a rare opportunity for amateur competitive cyclists to compete on the same courses (and on the same days) as the professional athletes. Tour of the Gila presented by New Mexico True runs from April 29 - May 3, 2026.