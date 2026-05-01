Three burglaries in same area likely by same two juveniles

On Monday April 27, 2026 at approximately 4:15 PM a burglary had been reported in the area of Lomita Rd in Silver City, New Mexico. Grant County Sheriff's Office Detectives were contacted to investigate the burglary and soon after the initial burglary report, two additional homes in the area were reported to had been burglarized as well.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputies and detectives worked together that evening to process the scenes, identify evidence as well as involved parties, and work with all victims in this case. Evidence was recovered during the investigation that suggested that two individuals accessed each home where the property was damaged and some had items stolen from them during the burglaries. One home in particular reported that two firearms had been stolen from the home. Deputies and detectives discussed a call for service that came out early that day in which two juveniles were seen walking Truck Bypass Road with firearms, heading toward an area residence. It was believed at that time that the suspects were the same in both calls.





The shift Sergeant who was working with one of the victims at that time uncovered a photograph taken from a game camera in which one of the suspects was identified. Law enforcement identified the individual in the photo and prepared to take action.

Later that evening while the investigation was still active, the suspect voluntarily returned the stolen firearms which were returned to the proper owner. At that time, the suspect was positively identified and was found to be a juvenile. Detectives are working with area agencies for the potential criminal charges to be filed against this juvenile and possibly the other person involved in accordance with the juvenile criminal code and procedures for an appropriate filing of criminal charges.

Increased patrols have been assigned to the area and the Grant County Sheriff's Office looks forward to the continuative collaborative efforts with the citizens of Grant County.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Raul D. Villanueva