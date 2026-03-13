On Friday March 6, 2026 at approximately 1:52 PM Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Arenas Valley Road in reference to a structure fire. A male decedent was discovered inside the home.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Office of Medical Investigator conducted an investigation to positively identify the decedent and to discover the cause of death. The decedent has been positively identified and confirmed to be Henry A. Wedgewood of Arenas Valley. An official cause of death has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.