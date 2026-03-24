Update to hit and run on March 6, 2026

On the early morning hours of March 6, 2026 a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and left alone on US Highway 180 between Bayard and Hurley. A press release for information has been previously released and the Grant County Sheriff's Office would like to provide an update on this case.

Debris was recovered that indicated that the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was likely a Ford Truck or SUV. It is believed that the vehicle sustained damage to either the driver or passenger side due to the recovery of a side mirror. After receiving a tip for a vehicle that matched the description deputies were looking for, follow-ups were conducted and a potential driver was identified.

As the investigation proceeded, detectives were able to identify evidence that helped solidify a suspect in this case. On March 23, 2026, search warrants were executed in the Bayard area in which the suspect vehicle, a cell phone, and a suspect were identified. The suspect, whose name will not be released until the investigation is completed, admitted to striking the pedestrian and voluntarily complied with a request for a formal interview.

The results of the interview, examination of evidence collected, and application of potential criminal charges are still underway, and information will be released at the appropriate time.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.