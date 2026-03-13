Update to pedestrian hit and run on March 6, 2026

On the early morning hours of March 6, 2026 a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and left alone on US Highway 180 between Bayard and Hurley. A press release for information has been previously released but the Grant County Sheriff's Office is continuing to request information regarding the identification of anyone involved.

Debris was recovered that indicated that the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was likely a Ford Truck or SUV. It is believed that the vehicle sustained damage to either the driver or passenger side due to the recovery of a side mirror. The vehicle is believed to be in the range of a 2004-2008 (11th Generation Ford). No other vehicle information is available for disclosure at this time. The vehicle and driver have yet to be identified. Any information regarding who could be responsible is again requested.

It is imperative that citizens of Grant County come together to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens in the pursuit of justice. It is of the upmost importance that Grant County is kept safe for the wellbeing of all.

Anonymous tips WILL BE accepted by contacting the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 575-574-0100 or by calling Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840.

Thank you for your continuing care and dedication in continuing the make Grant County a safe place to live.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.