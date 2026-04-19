Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Western New Mexico University held a week's worth of activities for the annual Great Race tradition. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the event that started the whole event took place, with five pushcarts, with a driver and at least two pushes per cart, with pushers rotating out along the two laps of the route. The winners crossed the finish line in Old James Stadium after at least one run through the mud hole.
Stan Gerson, along with Jim Smith, founded the Great Race in 1967. Gerson, now living in the Los Angeles area, had the honor of waving the black-and-white checkered flag to begin each race. The first cart to leave was the Alumni cart pushed and driven by several WNMU alumni. The four student teams did not start until the Alumni cart had returned to the start line.
The Kids Next Door team members pictured include Abigail Hannaman, Jacline Arroyo, Kota Cuellars, Christian Dunbar and Bethany Nicols.
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