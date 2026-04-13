Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, and Virden
212 PM MDT Mon Apr 13 2026
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Visibility of less than one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE...Portions of Hidalgo county including I-10 near
Lordsburg.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorm outflow winds and breezy
conditions will create areas of dense blowing dust. .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Blowing Dust Advisory means that blowing dust will restrict
visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution. Persons with
respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors
until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility
to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the
roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as
possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way
off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.