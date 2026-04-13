DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS – Deming , Luna County
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 49, mile marker 116 Luna County.
High Winds - Blowing dust and rain may cause limited visibility. High profile vehicles use extreme caution

Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0, Arizona State Line to mile marker 50 Lordsburg.

High Winds - Blowing dust and rain may cause limited visibility. High profile vehicles use extreme caution