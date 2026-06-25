CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR SATURDAY-SUNDAY... .A strong upper-level trough from the Pacific Northwest will bring breezy southwest winds for Gila National Forest and the Southwest New Mexico Deserts on Saturday and Sunday. These winds will range from 15-25 mph. Combined with Min RH values in the mid-to-upper teens, gusts up to 40 mph, and insufficient fuel recovery from isolated showers and thunderstorms this weekend, these winds will raise fire weather conditions to near critical.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND THE GILA NATIONAL FOREST...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila
NF/Apache NF/GLZ and Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts
and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ.
* TIMING...Saturday morning through Sunday evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.