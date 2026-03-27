HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Luna County. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions Deming Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 11 northbound and southbound from mile marker 26, Sunshine to mile marker 31, 2 miles south of Deming. High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.