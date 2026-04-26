HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hidalgo and Luna Counties. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
CLOSURE NM 549 Old Las Cruces Hwy Area
Closure, NM 549 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 10. High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
Difficult Driving Conditions Columbus Hwy Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 11 northbound and southbound from mile marker 33, Deming to mile marker 26, Sunshine. High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
Difficult Driving Conditions Hatch Hwy Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 26 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 10, 10 miles east of Deming. High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Dona Ana County. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.