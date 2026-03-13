Red Flag Warning 031426

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ACROSS SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS... High pressure nudging in from the west is causing temperatures to be well above seasonal averages, and relative humidity to be critically low. Daily highs this weekend will average over 10 degrees above normal, as relative humidity drops into the low teens and single-digits both days, with very poor overnight recovery. A two-day trough passage to our north will add increased winds mid afternoon on Saturday, which will continue and further strengthen overnight into Sunday. These winds combined with single digit RH's, warm temperatures, and drying fuels will lead to critical fire weather conditions.



123 PM MDT Fri Mar 13 2026

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THE GILA REGION AND BLACK

RANGE...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions,

which is in effect from 3 PM to 10 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila

NF/Apache NF/GLZ.

* TIMING...From mid-afternoon to late-evening Saturday. Noon to 6

PM Sunday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 76.

* WIND... Northwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 MPH

* HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent

* HIGHEST THREAT... High exposed area and east Slopes of Area

Mountains

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI... 4 to 5 Marginally critical to critical

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.